© andreypopov dreamstime.com

AFL buys Optical Telecom, expands DAS offerings

International fiber optic cable manufacturer AFL has acquired Optical & Telecommunication Solutions Inc. (Optical Telecom).

The acquisition of Texas-based Optical Telecom, a provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS) and services, will bolster AFL’s plans for expansion across the Southwest and Southeast and complement its existing enterprise services. Additionally, AFL’s HetNet business and Optical Telecom’s DAS capabilities will mean a complete enterprise solution, according to a company press release. Optimal Telecom Founder Sam Orendain said, “Optical Telecom has built its reputation on family values, quality installations and technical expertise. With this new partnership, we are now part of a global team with a great culture and a track record of success and innovation. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity this partnership brings to our associates, our customers and to our industry.” “As 5G and smart building technologies gain momentum in the industry, AFL will be well-positioned to support these emerging markets given the synergies and strengths between AFL and Optical Telecom,” explained Seneca Mullins, vice president of AFL’s Enterprise Services. AFL will maintain the Optical Telecom brand as part of AFL Enterprise Services. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer serving the energy, service provider, enterprise and industrial markets. The company, headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. In addition to U.S. locations, the company has operations in Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia.