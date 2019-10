© pichetw dreamstime.com

Based in Germany, gabocom is a provider of cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. With approximately USD 100 million in revenue, gabocom further builds upon Aptiv's cable management portfolio. "gabocom is a strong strategic fit for Aptiv and highly complementary to our HellermannTyton business," says Kevin Clark, President and CEO of Aptiv. "This transaction broadens our capabilities in the telecommunications market and expands our platform for growth in key industrial markets." The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of 2019. Upon completion of the transaction, gabocom will become a part of HellermannTyton , a business unit of Aptiv's Signal and Power Solutions segment.