© Superior Essex Electronics Production | October 02, 2019
Essex & Furukawa Electric agree to joint global venture
Superior Essex, the parent company of Essex Magnet Wire, and Furukawa Electric, are forming a new joint venture.
The joint venture will expand upon a previous magnet wire partnership between the two entities in Europe.The companies will combine their magnet wire business operations over the course of the next several months to create a major player on the market. The combined company will operate as Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire, LLC, using the "Essex Furukawa" brand "Today is an exciting day, not only due to the announcement of the Essex Furukawa deal, but also as it marks the creation of a technological powerhouse in the magnet wire industry that can service many of the leading enterprises," says Brian Kim, CEO of Superior Essex, in a press release. "As a singular entity - and relying on the strengths of both Essex Magnet Wire and Furukawa Electric - we will be able to draw on more than two centuries of combined experience and knowledge to push the boundaries of innovation while remaining focused on delivering manufacturing excellence, technological advancement, and outstanding customer service," Kim continues.
Global semiconductor sales down 15.9% YoY in August The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Essex & Furukawa Electric agree to joint global venture Superior Essex, the parent company of Essex Magnet Wire, and Furukawa Electric, are...
CE+T Energy picks up Ideal Power’s PPSA unit CE+T Energy Solutions has acquired Ideal Power Inc.’s patented Power Packet...
EV battery plant part of SK Siltron’s plans for DuPont Semi Details are emerging about SK Siltron’s plans for the pending USD 450 million acquisition of...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
Total wafer shipments to drop 6% in 2019 Total wafer shipments in 2019 are expected to decline 6% from last year's historic high...
HUBER+SUHNER acquires the BKtel Group HUBER+SUHNER strengthens position in its core market WAN / Access Networks with the...
Lacroix Group acquires Belgian company In late August, the French EMS provider disclosed that it had concluded a strategic deal by...
Flex names new Chief Supply Chain and procurement officer Flex says that Lynn Torrel has been named chief supply chain and procurement officer...
ON Semiconductor shrinking workforce by 30 in NY 16 months after a ribbon-cutting celebrating a 7,700-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing...
AMETEK inks deal for Gatan Ametek has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies for...
Mikron Automation opens its new factory in Kaunas The Swiss company has officially opened its new factory in Lithuania, Mikron Kaunas.
Keysight & OPPO set up joint 5G test lab in Shenzhen Keysight Technologies says that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in...
Kitron's CEO is back on the job CEO Peter Nilsson returns to his duties on Monday 30 September 2019 following his...
Excellon installs system at Brigitflex Inc. Excellon has installed a model 154L Vision drill/routing system at Brigitflex Inc., in Elgin, Illinois.
SEMI, SUNY Poly snag major grant to expand talent pipeline SEMI and SUNY Polytechnic Institute have landed a major grant ꟷ USD 6 million ꟷ from the...
Aehr lands order for FOX-XP system for SiC devices Aehr Test Systems, supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment...
World Robotics Report: U.S. installations surge For the eighth year in a row, U.S. robot installations have increased, according to the...
Tachyum upgrades to Santa Clara Park for new HQ Semiconductor start-up Tachyum joins Intel, AMD and nVidia by moving its corporate...
IIT prints 3D embedded sensors using Nano Dimension system The Center for Biomolecular Nanotechnologies (CBN) of the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia...
Electrolube reports huge success in India Electrolube India has been operating locally for seven years and recently confirmed a...
TSMC’s fab investments set the stage for sale surge in 2H19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s heavy investments in advanced wafer-fab technology are set to pay off significantly for the world’s largest silicon foundry as it continues the production ramp of 7nm ICs in the second...
Umicore partners with LG Chem for the supply of NMC cathode materials Umicore and LG Chem have concluded a multi-year strategic supply agreement for NMC...
Hella teams up with Chinese auto maker Lighting and electronics specialist, Hella, says that it is intensifying its cooperation with...Load more news
Most Read