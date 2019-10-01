© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 01, 2019
Lacroix Group acquires Belgian company
In late August, the French EMS provider disclosed that it had concluded a strategic deal by acquiring the Belgian start-up Smartnodes, a small company focusing on Smart Lighting systems.
Through the acquisition of the start-up, with its fifteen employees, Lacroix Group says it is strengthening its position on the European smart cities market. With Smartnodes, the group is expanding its offer and also strengthening its engineering teams. In doing so, it aims to accelerate its ability to implement new road-management use cases by harnessing street lighting infrastructure with dynamic technology. Smart Lighting regulates the zones, times and intensity of lighting for environmentally friendly cities, while retaining visual attractiveness and safety, a press release reads. After covering Belgium and the Netherlands, the priority targets for Smartnodes are France, the DACH countries (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and Northern Europe, drawing on an extensive and highly dynamic offer. “With a keen high-tech focus, the company Smartnodes, a spin-off of the University of Liège and the University of Louvain, is a pure start-up which, in a very short space of time, has successfully developed and marketed outside Belgium a range of detection and communication (IoT) products based on the implementation of a low-bandwidth mesh network and edge-computing systems. Smartnodes can rely on a very fine team of engineers and sales representatives committed to meeting the challenges of tomorrow’s cities,” says Jean Beka, CEO of Smartnodes. “The arrival of Smartnodes, following on from the group’s acquisition of Sogexi in 2016, strengthens our European leadership in the field of smart street lighting management. This is in line with the takeover of SAE IT-systems at the beginning of 2019 in support of our goal to become the technological equipment leader in the Smart Cities market," says Vincent Bedouin, Lacroix Group's Chairman and CEO, in the release.
Sponsored content by Astute Electronics: Defence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
