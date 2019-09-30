Electronics Production | September 30, 2019
KAMIC acquires Norwegian supplier of electrical panels
KAMIC Group AB announces that it has acquired all the shares in Eltavler AS. The seller is the company’s founder and Managing Director Rune Magnussen.
Eltavler AS designs, builds and installs complete electrical panels and also offers rebuilding and expansion services, maintenance, testing and inspection of existing installations. The company was founded in 2000 and operations are carried out from the head office in Mjøndalen, some 50 km west of Oslo as well as from a branch office in Halden from where the company offers its services primarily to construction companies and large electrical installers. Eltavler has some 20 employees and annual sales of almost SEK 50 million (EUR 4.67 million). “Eltavler is a well-run company with employees who have broad skills in power system contracts and offer a high level of service and delivery precision. As a member of the KAMIC family, we will support Eltavler in a continued expansion, among other things through organisational support, contacts and a large geographical network,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. The previous owner and Managing Director of Eltavler, Rune Magnussen, will continue to lead the company which will now be part of KAMIC Group’s Installation business area.
ON Semiconductor shrinking workforce by 30 in NY 16 months after a ribbon-cutting celebrating a 7,700-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing...
AMETEK inks deal for Gatan Ametek has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies for...
Mikron Automation opens its new factory in Kaunas The Swiss company has officially opened its new factory in Lithuania, Mikron Kaunas.
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
Keysight & OPPO set up joint 5G test lab in Shenzhen Keysight Technologies says that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in...
Kitron's CEO is back on the job CEO Peter Nilsson returns to his duties on Monday 30 September 2019 following his...
Excellon installs system at Brigitflex Inc. Excellon has installed a model 154L Vision drill/routing system at Brigitflex Inc., in Elgin, Illinois.
SEMI, SUNY Poly snag major grant to expand talent pipeline SEMI and SUNY Polytechnic Institute have landed a major grant ꟷ USD 6 million ꟷ from the...
Aehr lands order for FOX-XP system for SiC devices Aehr Test Systems, supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment...
World Robotics Report: U.S. installations surge For the eighth year in a row, U.S. robot installations have increased, according to the...
Tachyum upgrades to Santa Clara Park for new HQ Semiconductor start-up Tachyum joins Intel, AMD and nVidia by moving its corporate...
IIT prints 3D embedded sensors using Nano Dimension system The Center for Biomolecular Nanotechnologies (CBN) of the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia...
Electrolube reports huge success in India Electrolube India has been operating locally for seven years and recently confirmed a...
TSMC’s fab investments set the stage for sale surge in 2H19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s heavy investments in advanced wafer-fab technology are set to pay off significantly for the world’s largest silicon foundry as it continues the production ramp of 7nm ICs in the second...
Umicore partners with LG Chem for the supply of NMC cathode materials Umicore and LG Chem have concluded a multi-year strategic supply agreement for NMC...
Hella teams up with Chinese auto maker Lighting and electronics specialist, Hella, says that it is intensifying its cooperation with...
Tough quarter for electric car maker NIO Chinese electrics car company NIO responds to market conditions; layoffs ahead.
Critical Mfg, Qingdao Topscomm forge MES agreement Critical Manufacturing has signed a cooperation agreement with Qingdao Topscomm...
Cree targets NY for silicon carbide expansion Cree Inc. announced a major step in its progress toward establishing a silicon carbide corridor on the East Coast with the addition of an upstate New York build-out of the world’s largest silicon carbide fabrication facility.
Made in Texas: New Apple Mac Pro Apple confirmed this morning that its latest generation Mac Pro will be manufactured in...
Cosemi inks partnership with Foxconn Interconnect Technology High-speed connectivity solutions provider, Cosemi Technologies, says it has...
Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group form autonomous driving JV The joint venture will advance the design, development and commercialisation of SAE Level...
Mercury Systems completes acquisition of APC Mercury Systems has completed its previously reported acquisition of American
