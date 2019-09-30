KAMIC acquires Norwegian supplier of electrical panels

KAMIC Group AB announces that it has acquired all the shares in Eltavler AS. The seller is the company’s founder and Managing Director Rune Magnussen.

Eltavler AS designs, builds and installs complete electrical panels and also offers rebuilding and expansion services, maintenance, testing and inspection of existing installations. The company was founded in 2000 and operations are carried out from the head office in Mjøndalen, some 50 km west of Oslo as well as from a branch office in Halden from where the company offers its services primarily to construction companies and large electrical installers. Eltavler has some 20 employees and annual sales of almost SEK 50 million (EUR 4.67 million). “Eltavler is a well-run company with employees who have broad skills in power system contracts and offer a high level of service and delivery precision. As a member of the KAMIC family, we will support Eltavler in a continued expansion, among other things through organisational support, contacts and a large geographical network,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group. The previous owner and Managing Director of Eltavler, Rune Magnussen, will continue to lead the company which will now be part of KAMIC Group’s Installation business area.