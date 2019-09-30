© Drlyly75 Dreamstime.com

Keysight & OPPO set up joint 5G test lab in Shenzhen

Keysight Technologies says that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in Shenzhen, China with mobile device manufacturer OPPO.

The new lab uses Keysight’s 5G platform to help verify the performance of new 5G new radio (NR) designs. These solutions will enable OPPO to comprehensively test their 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors. “By setting up a joint 5G test lab with Keysight, we’re strengthening our ability to successfully launch 5G devices for deployment in a wide range of 5G use cases,” says Donny Peng, assistant vice president of Software Product Engineering in OPPO, in a press release. “The extended collaboration with Keysight reflects the confidence we have in the company’s 5G test solutions and the expertise they offer in helping us develop reliable 5G technology.” Chipset manufacturers and their mobile device ecosystems use Keysight's 5G NR platform, which is compliant to the latest 3GPP 5G NR standards, to accelerate development, validation and carrier acceptance. The platform supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies for conducted and over-the-air (OTA) testing. Common development tools enable users to share design insights gained across each stage of the device lifecycle. “Leading 5G device makers such as OPPO recognize the importance of robust testing prior to successful and competitive commercial product launches in a global marketplace,” adds Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. “This joint lab is a key milestone in our 5G collaboration with OPPO to help them deliver on their 5G strategy and bring leading 5G devices to the market.”