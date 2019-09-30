© Kitron

Kitron's CEO is back on the job

CEO Peter Nilsson returns to his duties on Monday 30 September 2019 following his previously announced medical leave.

Cathrin Nylander, who has been acting CEO in Mr. Nilsson’s absence, will continue in her ordinary role as CFO. "The board is thrilled that Peter’s treatment has been successful and look forward to having him back and heading Kitron towards the company’s ambitious targets. The board would also like to thank Cathrin and the rest of the management group for an excellent job in Peter’s absence," said Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board, in an update.