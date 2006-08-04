RoHS to stimulate the SMT equipment industry

Frost and Sullivan made a market research study which shown that the move to lead-free will stimulate the SMT equipment industry in Europe.

According to the study regional growth in Eastern Europe and China will occur from manufacturing practices based on RoHS requirements. Frost and Sullivan also mentioned the SMT Cleaning Equipment Market for 2005 tracks revenues of $34.3 million. For 2012 revenue are estimated to $55 million.



The study also found that EMS and OEMs will be willing to increase their investments in screen printers and glue dispensers. Frost & Sullivan presented a revenue estimate for screen printing equipment of $366.4 million for 2012. Glue dispensers will generate $42.1 million by 2012.