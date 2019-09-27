© Universial robots

World Robotics Report: U.S. installations surge

For the eighth year in a row, U.S. robot installations have increased, according to the recently released World Robotics Report published by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

The report indicates that in 2018, there were approximately 40,300 units in the U.S., representing a 22% surge compared to 2017. The increase is attributed largely to the growing automation trend in manufacturing, which is aimed at strengthening U.S. industries in both domestic and global markets. As a comparison, in China, the report indicates that 2018 robot installations were down 1% compared to 2017. “We saw a dynamic performance in 2018 with a new sales record, even as the main customers for robots – the automotive and electrical-electronics industry – had a difficult year,” says Junji Tsuda, president of the International Federation of Robotics. “The US-China trade conflict imposes uncertainty to the global economy – customers tend to postpone investments.” The report shows a new record was set for annual global sales ꟷ USD 16.5 billion 2018. Although IFR has predicted that 2019 numbers will recede from 2018 numbers, the organization expects an average growth of 12% per year from 2020 to 2022. China is at the top of the global industrial robot heap, with a share of 36% of total installations worldwide, and Chinese robot suppliers increased their share of total installations on the domestic market by 5%, from 22% in 2017 to 27% in 2018.