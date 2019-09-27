© tachyum General | September 27, 2019
Tachyum upgrades to Santa Clara Park for new HQ
Semiconductor start-up Tachyum joins Intel, AMD and nVidia by moving its corporate headquarters to larger, newer digs in Santa Clara Park’s Freedom Center.
The 10,000 sq. ft. building can accommodate up to 80 people, and will include an internal datacenter, laboratories and Q&A infrastructure. The company said in a press release it is actively recruiting engineers and system architects to join the Tachyum team at the new location. Tachyum Founder and CEO Dr. Radoslav Danilak said, “Santa Clara is world epicenter of processor development, and Tachyum found its rightful place there with Intel, AMD and nVidia. This new facility will enable us to consolidate our US-based staff in one campus and provide the additional space needed to accommodate our aggressive expansion plans. We are installing world-class product development and test facilities that will enable us to deliver exceptional product to the cloud data center industry, and other vertical markets, such as automotive and telecommunications. Not only do we have a great new location, comprised of state-of-the-art workspace and conference rooms, but the new offices will also enable us to bring in more world class talent that will support our future development work.” Tachyum’s Prodigy Universal Processor Chip, an uber-small and speedy, general purpose, 64-core processor, is said to require 10x less processor power, reducing processor cost by 3x. Prodigy will directly enable a 32-Tensor Exaflop supercomputer, and the data centers using the chip can expect a four-fold decrease in total cost of ownership, a press release reads. Igor Shevlyakov, Tachyum co-founder and VP of Software said, “The new Tachyum R&D facility will include advanced data center configurations that permit integration and analysis of both hardware and software applications, as well as data management tools and networking. We are also working with strategic partners to leverage this new workspace and to facilitate increased collaboration on advanced technologies and products.” Santa Clara Park at Freedom Center is a 26-acre campus with 12 single- and two-story buildings, outdoor workspaces, wooded greenspaces, and onsite dining and parking, including an auto detailing station and EV charging stations. The company moved into its previous location, in San Jose, in 2018.
