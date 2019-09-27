© Electrolube General | September 27, 2019
Electrolube reports huge success in India
Electrolube India has been operating locally for seven years and recently confirmed a staggering 40% increase in gross turnover for 2017-2018.
However, this unprecedented growth in turnover is set to propel up to a staggering 91% in 2019, as disclosed by Electrolube’s parent company, the HK Wentworth Group. Ron Jakeman, Managing Director of Electrolube, comments, “We are delighted with the response we have had from Indian manufacturers. Our growth in India has been exponential. We have been fortunate that our international reputation preceded us as a highly customer focused company that thrives on solving problems and providing effective solutions across the entire design and production processes. This has certainly served us well, but even more so, our dedication to providing a complete range of solutions that truly meet the needs of local manufacturers is what really differentiates Electrolube.” “Our R&D team has been consistently recognising the requirements of local LED, EV/automotive, mobile, consumer and industrial manufacturers, and we have invested significantly in developing innovative new products that solve these reliability and performance issues, using locally sourced materials at cost-effective prices and supplied in the shortest lead-time possible. The new thermal management solutions and encapsulation resins, developed for the Indian market, have been so popular that they have been adopted into many additional territories around the world,” Jakeman continues. He continues to explain the team also have the endorsement of Electrolube’s UK R&D team. Electrolube India’s growth is showing no signs of slowing down, particularly within the LED industry. “Now that we are firmly established as a local solutions provider, we are able to respond rapidly to customers and have produced successful solutions in as little as 24 hours. The disclosure of our 91% increase in turnover in India this year clearly demonstrates how India’s top OEMs are now favouring Electrolube products for all of their electro-chemical requirements,” Jakeman says.
