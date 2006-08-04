Electronics Production | August 04, 2006
Top 15 Chip Supplier Ranking
IC Insights has released its 1H06 ranking of the worldwide top 15 semiconductor suppliers.
As shown, pure-play foundry TSMC, which ranked eighth in the full-year 2005 listing, moved into the fourth position in 1H06. Further illustrating the success of the foundry business model, for the first time ever a fabless semiconductor supplier (Qualcomm) moved into the top 15 ranking. In total, the top 15 semiconductor companies' sales increased only 1% in 2Q06 as compared to 1Q06.
Caused in part by their on-going price war, Intel and AMD registered the largest 2Q06 sequential sales declines of any of the top 15 semiconductor suppliers. It should be noted that although Intel and AMD each displayed significant 2Q06 sales declines, IC Insights expects full-year 2006/2005 semiconductor sales at Intel to be down at least 10% while AMD is on pace for a 42% surge.
As shown in Figure 1, Freescale (ranked tenth in 1H06) and Philips (ranked eleventh in 1H06) were essentially tied in 1H06 semiconductor sales with only $1 million difference between the two! However, using the 3Q06 outlooks from Freescale and Philips, in addition to IC Insights' estimates for fourth quarter revenue, Philips is expected to finish 2006 ahead of Freescale in semiconductor sales and hold the tenth position.
One of the hottest applications for semiconductors in the first half of 2006 was for cellular phones. In fact, IC Insights forecasts that worldwide cellular phone shipments in 2006 will reach about 950 million handsets, up 18% over 2005. As shown, CDMA/WCDMA semiconductor supplier Qualcomm took advantage of the strong cellular phone market to move into the 1H06 top 15 ranking. Moreover, IC Insights estimates that Qualcomm's full-year 2006 semiconductor sales will reach at least $4.5 billion, up 30% from 2005.
As compared to the full-year 2005 top 15 semiconductor supplier ranking, the top three positions are highly unlikely to change when the full-year 2006 results are posted. However, the number 4-6 positions are truly "up for grabs" this year. In 1H06, less than $60 million separated the fourth ranked supplier, TSMC, from the sixth ranked company, ST! As mentioned, there will also be stiff competition for the tenth spot between Freescale and Philips.
When incorporating the top 15 companies' outlooks for 3Q06, coupled with IC Insights' estimates for their 4Q06 sales, the top 15 semiconductor companies are on track to post an 8% increase in 2006/2005 semiconductor sales. This figure matches IC Insights' 8% forecast for total 2006/2005 worldwide semiconductor sales growth.
Caused in part by their on-going price war, Intel and AMD registered the largest 2Q06 sequential sales declines of any of the top 15 semiconductor suppliers. It should be noted that although Intel and AMD each displayed significant 2Q06 sales declines, IC Insights expects full-year 2006/2005 semiconductor sales at Intel to be down at least 10% while AMD is on pace for a 42% surge.
As shown in Figure 1, Freescale (ranked tenth in 1H06) and Philips (ranked eleventh in 1H06) were essentially tied in 1H06 semiconductor sales with only $1 million difference between the two! However, using the 3Q06 outlooks from Freescale and Philips, in addition to IC Insights' estimates for fourth quarter revenue, Philips is expected to finish 2006 ahead of Freescale in semiconductor sales and hold the tenth position.
One of the hottest applications for semiconductors in the first half of 2006 was for cellular phones. In fact, IC Insights forecasts that worldwide cellular phone shipments in 2006 will reach about 950 million handsets, up 18% over 2005. As shown, CDMA/WCDMA semiconductor supplier Qualcomm took advantage of the strong cellular phone market to move into the 1H06 top 15 ranking. Moreover, IC Insights estimates that Qualcomm's full-year 2006 semiconductor sales will reach at least $4.5 billion, up 30% from 2005.
As compared to the full-year 2005 top 15 semiconductor supplier ranking, the top three positions are highly unlikely to change when the full-year 2006 results are posted. However, the number 4-6 positions are truly "up for grabs" this year. In 1H06, less than $60 million separated the fourth ranked supplier, TSMC, from the sixth ranked company, ST! As mentioned, there will also be stiff competition for the tenth spot between Freescale and Philips.
When incorporating the top 15 companies' outlooks for 3Q06, coupled with IC Insights' estimates for their 4Q06 sales, the top 15 semiconductor companies are on track to post an 8% increase in 2006/2005 semiconductor sales. This figure matches IC Insights' 8% forecast for total 2006/2005 worldwide semiconductor sales growth.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments