© Hella Electronics Production | September 25, 2019
Hella teams up with Chinese auto maker
Lighting and electronics specialist, Hella, says that it is intensifying its cooperation with Chinese car manufacturer, China FAW Group.
Both companies have agreed to make their joint venture Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting a strategic partner of the FAW premium brand "Hongqi". This includes providing headlamp systems as well as other product solutions in the fields of car body and interior lighting, a press release reads. "Automotive lighting technology will continue to gain in importance and, not least, play a great part in shaping the appearance and indeed the image of our vehicle models, especially the Hongqi brand. We are therefore all the happier to have HELLA and the joint venture Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting at our side. They are respected partners who will equip us with very complex lighting systems," says Zhang Pijie, Chairman of FAWAY and Head of Purchasing in the FAW Group, in the release. The companies also state that they intend to strengthen their cooperation regarding further brands and joint ventures of FAW. "Our strategy is this: in China, for China. By further intensifying our cooperation with FAW, we are continuing this approach and strengthening our own position in the world's largest single automotive market," explains Dr. Frank Huber, member of the HELLA Management Board responsible for the global lighting business. Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting was founded in 2012 as a joint venture between HELLA and the FAW subsidiary Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components. The joint venture specialises in developing and manufacturing headlamps for the Chinese market.
Hella teams up with Chinese auto maker Lighting and electronics specialist, Hella, says that it is intensifying its cooperation with...
Tough quarter for electric car maker NIO Chinese electrics car company NIO responds to market conditions; layoffs ahead.
Critical Mfg, Qingdao Topscomm forge MES agreement Critical Manufacturing has signed a cooperation agreement with Qingdao Topscomm...
Cree targets NY for silicon carbide expansion Cree Inc. announced a major step in its progress toward establishing a silicon carbide corridor on the East Coast with the addition of an upstate New York build-out of the world’s largest silicon carbide fabrication facility.
Made in Texas: New Apple Mac Pro Apple confirmed this morning that its latest generation Mac Pro will be manufactured in...
Cosemi inks partnership with Foxconn Interconnect Technology High-speed connectivity solutions provider, Cosemi Technologies, says it has...
Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group form autonomous driving JV The joint venture will advance the design, development and commercialisation of SAE Level...
Mercury Systems completes acquisition of APC Mercury Systems has completed its previously reported acquisition of American...
AKASOL expands its relationship with Samsung SDI AKASOL says that it has significantly expanded its relationship with battery...
Jabil gets nod for incentives in NM expansion Healthcare technology manufacturer Jabil Inc. has received confirmation of financial incentives from both the city and state for the expansion of its Nypro Healthcare Baja facility in Albuquerque.
Mynaric USA makes LA home Mynaric USA Inc. has relocated its North American headquarters to Los Angeles to improve...
Ericsson readying for U.S. 5G smart manufacturing Ericsson is preparing to build out a USD 100 million next-gen smart manufacturing factory in...
Darekon relocates facility and recruits The Finnish EMS provider is moving its 40-person electronics manufacturing facility 50...
Increase in product output for Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology, says that its subsidiary Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology...
VW launches battery cell development and production in Salzgitter In Salzgitter (Lower Saxony)m over 1'000 jobs are to be created by 2023-24 for testing...
Jenoptik equips Czech Metrology Institute with new equipment Jenoptik says that it has supplied its high-precision contour measuring system, Waveline...
Eos scaling up battery production in Pittsburg Eos Energy Storage, a non-lithium-ion grid-scale battery maker is preparing for...
SIA encouraging DoE efforts to advance semi technology The Semiconductor Industry of America submitted public comments to the U.S...
Thermal Product Solutions ships Blue M batch oven The manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment announced a planned shipment...
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.00...
ABB opens a new electrification factory in Bulgaria ABB opens its newest factory in Petrich, Bulgaria, the company's fifth production unit in the...
Siemens partners with Chinese R&D centre to build Siemens Digital Industries Software has partnered with Tianmu Lake Institute of...
EnerSys to acquire NorthStar from Altor EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has entered into an...Load more news