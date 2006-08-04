Electronics Production | August 04, 2006
Top 10 Pure-Play Foundries Forecast 2006
According to information to be published in IC Insights' August Update to The McClean Report 2006, the pure-play IC foundry market is forecast to surge 22% in 2006 as compared to worldwide IC industry growth of 8% (such high growth is a key reason Samsung has decided to enter the foundry market).
IC Insights defines a pure-play foundry as a company that does not offer a significant amount of IC products of its own design, but instead focuses on producing ICs for other companies.
IC Insights' forecast of the top 10 pure-play foundries for 2006 is presented in Figure 1. As shown, nine of the top 10 pure-play foundry companies listed are based in the Asia-Pacific region. European-headquartered X-Fab, which is merging with 1st Silicon this year, is the only non-Asia-Pacific company in the ranking.
The pure-play foundry market has been dominated by the "Big 4" players (TSMC, UMC, Chartered, and SMIC) over the past few years. In fact, TSMC is expected to register sales of greater than $10 billion in 2006 and keep its 50% marketshare. For all of 2006, the "Big 4" companies are forecast to hold an imposing 84% share of the total worldwide pure-play foundry market.
IC Insights expects Chartered to be the third-ranked foundry in 2006, one position up from its fourth place finish in 2005. Overall, Chartered has done an excellent job over the past two years in establishing important business and technology (e.g., IBM) alliances. Currently, it is ramping MPU shipments for AMD as well as increasing output of video game processors for Microsoft's X-box machines. Moreover, Chartered is expected to begin producing high volumes of leading-edge devices for TI beginning in 2007.
As shown, there are four Chinese foundries in the top 10 ranking. Other major Chinese foundries (not in the top 10) include ASMC, Grace, and CSMC. In total, the Chinese foundries held 12.4% of the pure-play foundry market in 2005, up from only 4% in 2002. However, in 2006, IC Insights forecasts that the Chinese foundries will only slightly increase their marketshare to 12.6%. As the Chinese foundries have moved from the explosive growth of the startup phase to the more moderate growth rates typically encountered by established companies, any future total marketshare increases are forecast to be at a very "moderate" pace.
IC Insights' forecast of the top 10 pure-play foundries for 2006 is presented in Figure 1. As shown, nine of the top 10 pure-play foundry companies listed are based in the Asia-Pacific region. European-headquartered X-Fab, which is merging with 1st Silicon this year, is the only non-Asia-Pacific company in the ranking.
The pure-play foundry market has been dominated by the "Big 4" players (TSMC, UMC, Chartered, and SMIC) over the past few years. In fact, TSMC is expected to register sales of greater than $10 billion in 2006 and keep its 50% marketshare. For all of 2006, the "Big 4" companies are forecast to hold an imposing 84% share of the total worldwide pure-play foundry market.
IC Insights expects Chartered to be the third-ranked foundry in 2006, one position up from its fourth place finish in 2005. Overall, Chartered has done an excellent job over the past two years in establishing important business and technology (e.g., IBM) alliances. Currently, it is ramping MPU shipments for AMD as well as increasing output of video game processors for Microsoft's X-box machines. Moreover, Chartered is expected to begin producing high volumes of leading-edge devices for TI beginning in 2007.
As shown, there are four Chinese foundries in the top 10 ranking. Other major Chinese foundries (not in the top 10) include ASMC, Grace, and CSMC. In total, the Chinese foundries held 12.4% of the pure-play foundry market in 2005, up from only 4% in 2002. However, in 2006, IC Insights forecasts that the Chinese foundries will only slightly increase their marketshare to 12.6%. As the Chinese foundries have moved from the explosive growth of the startup phase to the more moderate growth rates typically encountered by established companies, any future total marketshare increases are forecast to be at a very "moderate" pace.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments