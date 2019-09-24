© Apple Electronics Production | September 24, 2019
Made in Texas: New Apple Mac Pro
Apple confirmed this morning that its latest generation Mac Pro will be manufactured in Austin, at the same facility that has produced Mac Pro since 2013.
The newly redesigned machine was unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in June and production is scheduled to begin “soon” according to the company. In a press release, the company said its new Mac Pro will include components that are “designed, developed and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies for distribution to U.S. customers. Manufacturers and suppliers across Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont, including Intersil and ON Semiconductor, are providing advanced technology.” Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity. We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That’s why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we’re going to continue growing here.” Apple is on a trajectory to pump USD 350 billion into the U.S. economy by 2023. In 2018, the company spent upwards of USD 60 billion with more than 9,000 domestic suppliers across the country, including at manufacturing locations in 36 states. Apple’s investment supports 2.4 million jobs in all 50 states, including 90,000 direct employees.
