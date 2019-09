© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Under the terms of the agreement, Cosemi will license its 25G SFP28 and 100G QSFP28 AOC platforms to FIT, inclusive of the complete solution reference design and access to all required optoelectronics components. FIT will manufacture and sell the resulting solutions globally. "We have found the perfect company to partner with in FIT,” says Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi, in a press release. “Not only are they a leader in copper and optical interconnect solutions, but the manufacturing control, efficiencies and scale they bring to the table are second to none. In our datacom AOC platforms, which are powered by our internally developed nx25G electronics, FIT has found a trusted, market-ready solution.” Data centers are the backbone of cloud and hyperscale computing, and are under constant pressure to provide more speed, more bandwidth, more capacity, and better power efficiency. As network upgrade cycles march on through 25G, 100G and even 400G – copper links begin to fall short, making one thing clear: today’s data demands call for active optical interconnect cabling solutions, Cosemi notes in the release. “FIT provides a very broad range of optical and copper connectivity solutions for all of today's data centers – as well as the future,” says FIT Vice President and General Manager Steve Shultis. “Cosemi's AOC platform has been fully tested and immediately enhances our overall portfolio of 25G and 100G solutions.”