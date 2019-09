© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

As of September 20, 2019, Changchun Fangguan has reached an average product output of more than RMB 15 million (EUR 1.91 million) per month in July, August and September. The total product output of these three months increased 56.59%, compared to the total product output of RMB 21.17 million (EUR 2.70 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, and increased 85.61% compared to the total product output of RMB 17.86 million (EUR 2.28 million) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. "Driven by the frequent upgrades of electronic devices such as ETC system, USB security key for banks and smartphones, the market demand for display screens grows constantly. Due to our technical strength and high quality of products, Changchun Fangguan received more production orders than the industry average," said Mr. Jialin Liang, director of IINX and general manager of Changchun Fangguan. "By expanding our market channel and proactively seizing market opportunities, we believe Changchun Fangguan can take advantage of the market trend and increase its market share in display screen industry," Liang continues.