More specifically, 300 new jobs will be created for the Volkswagen Development Center with pilot plant, and 700 for the JV with Northvolt to set up and operate a battery cell factory. More than one billion euros are to be invested in the battery cell activities of the Volkswagen Group during the same period. In Salzgitter, a pilot plant for battery cell production for small batches was opened today (23-09-2019) in the so-called Center of Excellence (CoE). Around 300 experts develop, test and pilot innovative production processes for the production of lithium-ion batteries at the site. As a first step, Volkswagen is investing more than EUR 100 million in its own development and manufacturing expertise. In addition, Volkswagen is investing a further EUR 900 million in joint battery activities with the Swedish battery producer Northvolt. Construction of a 16 gigawatt hour battery cell factory in Salzgitter is to start in 2020 and is planned to start production in late 2023/early 2024. To that end, Volkswagen recently founded a 50/50 joint venture with Northvolt. 700 jobs are to be created in the medium-term in this independent joint venture. “Bringing together the development, testing and pilot production of battery cells in Salzgitter marks a further milestone in the Volkswagen Group’s comprehensive electric offensive. By pooling know-how at this site, we are making sure we drive forward our own activities to further advance the development of battery cells as a key component in electrification, develop new standards and swiftly transition them to series production,” says Dr. Stefan Sommer, responsible for Procurement at Volkswagen AG, in a press release.