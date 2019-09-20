© Byrev PIXABAY Electronics Production | September 20, 2019
Eos scaling up battery production in Pittsburg
Eos Energy Storage, a non-lithium-ion grid-scale battery maker is preparing for multi-gigawatt manufacturing.
According to Green Tech Media (GTM), the Edison, New Jersey-based company last week signed a deal with Holtec International, a company striving to commercialize small modular reactors, to form a manufacturing joint venture that will result in production of Eos’ Znyth aqueous zinc batteries at a new facility to be built in Pittsburgh. The new company “will leverage a combination of Eos’ proprietary, automated battery design and Holtec’s more than 30 years of market-leading automation and manufacturing experience,” GTM said in its recent article. The venture, termed Hi-Power, is an extension of a strategic partnership that has been in place since August 2018. Eos was founded in 2009, and finished developing its battery chemistry in 2015, when it began field testing with Engie. That test program led to an order for a 1-megawatt/4-megawatt-hour storage system in Brazil in 2017. After delays due to issues scaling up its systems, Eos has now moved into gigawatt-scale manufacturing. The company launched its products commercially in 2018, at which point it had manufactured more than 2,200 batteries and commissioned almost 1.8 megawatt-hours' worth of systems. Eos is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
