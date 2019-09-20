© 4designersart dreamstime.com

Thermal Product Solutions ships Blue M batch oven

The manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment announced a planned shipment of a Blue M batch oven to an unnamed semiconductor company.

The Blue M oven assists in both curing of adhesive material on circuit boards and accommodating tight processing specifications. The high-volume horizontal air recirculation system and electric heating system allow for maximum temperature uniformity, and horizontal air movement from right to left maximizes heating rates within the oven chamber. A spokesperson for TPS said, “Industrial batch ovens like the ones at Blue M have been meeting a variety of test and production applications for years. Their reliability and brilliant performance have made them the choice of many industries.” Thermal Product Solutions is headquartered in White Deer, Pennsylvania.