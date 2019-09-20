© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year March 2019 $1,825.3 -24.9% April 2019 $1,922.0 -28.5% May 2019 $2,065.2 -23.6% June 2019 $2.026.1 -18.4% July 2019 (final) $2,031.9 -14.6% August 2019 (prelim) $2,002.5 -10.5%

The billings figure is 1.4% lower than the final July 2019 level of USD 2.03 billion, and is 10.5% lower than the August 2018 billings level of USD 2.23 billion. “August billings of North American equipment manufacturers declined one percent relative to July levels,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “However, even though the industry is facing headwinds, monthly billings levels have remained above $2 billion for the past four months.”