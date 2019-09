© ABB

The total size of the building is 7'400 square metre and will create an additional 420 jobs for manufacturing of electrification products. The facilities include 3'500 square metre production site, 1'500 square metre administration and 2'400 square metre logistics and dispatching zones for distribution of products. This factory represents a USD 4.2 million greenfield investment and it is built next to the first production unit of ABB in Petrich. The new factory offers working places for welding, pre-assembly, final assembly and testing, divided into both manual and semi-automated operations. "ABB's fifth factory in Bulgaria with 420 new jobs, 130 of which have already been hired in the last month. Keep building a sixth one and I think this is the way we fight recession - with new jobs and skilled workforce,” says Boyko Borissov, Prime-Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria., in a press release During the last 25 years, ABB invested over USD 130 million in Bulgaria. The company's first production unit in Petrich was built in 1996 on a total area of 5'000 square metre. The Petrich branch produces low-voltage control products and DIN rail mounted products. The factory’s customers are ABB companies from Germany, Italy and Switzerland. “The new factory is a major milestone for ABB in Petrich, creating a solid bridge between the proven quality of the production here and the growing digital spirt of ABB. Huge thanks to the whole team that made this project possible,” said Dessislava Mihtarska, Branch Manager of the new factory.