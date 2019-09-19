© Foxconn Technology Group

Qolsys readies for NA mfg with Foxconn

Qolsys, a provider of security and smart-home technology, is expanding its partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) to assemble the IQ Panel at Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

In a press release, Qolsys CFO Ken McMaster said, "Foxconn Industrial Internet enables Qolsys to deliver best-in-class manufacturing technology enabling our high quality and leading market position. U.S.-based manufacturing provides additional logistics benefits reducing lead times for faster customer deliveries and further expands our global footprint. In addition to our Juarez facility, which opened late last year, this new facility gives us greater flexibility to serve our customers in North America." Foxconn Industrial Internet has stated its intention to leverage its expertise in smart manufacturing, supply chain management and global reach in implementing system production in the Wisconn Valley property. The fully integrated, value-added manufacturing capability will enable Qolsys to achieve market expansion with sustainable supply chain success. Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park projects, including the Fii Smart Manufacturing Center and Fii Data Center, are currently in various stages of construction. Founded in 2010, Qolsys is a privately held, Silicon Valley-based security and smart-home manufacturer providing residential and commercial solutions to security and home automation dealers across North America.