Mammoth Amazon order for EV startup Rivian

Rivian Automotive LLC is feeling the love from Amazon after the mega-online retailer placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans this week.

Rivian pulled back the curtain on its electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV late last year, but had caught the attention of Jeff Bezos last summer, when the Amazon CEO contacted Rivian to discuss his interest in an investment, according to a Reuters story. In February, Amazon led a nearly USD 1.9 billion financing round with their contribution of USD 700 million. Deliveries of the vans are expected to start in 2021, with deployment complete by 2024. Bezos has stated a goal for the company to be carbon neutral by 2040. Founded in 2009, Michigan-based Rivian has stated plans to build and ship consumer vehicles, including the all-electric pickup truck and SUV it unveiled late last year, with a goal to begin delivering to customers in 2020. Sam Fiorani, a VP with Auto Forecast Solutions said the recent order “helps boost the image of the (Rivian) brand,” according to the Reuters report.