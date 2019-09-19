© Nano dimension

Fourth Nano Dimension unit for U.S. military

Nano Dimension announced it has sold another DragonFly 3D printing system to a U.S. defense customer, bringing the total to four in recent weeks.

The DragonFly precision additive manufacturing system allows electronics designers and electrical engineers to 3D print conductive metal and dielectric polymer simultaneously, in-house, eliminating the need to send confidential intellectual property to an external supplier. In addition to satisfy security requirements, keeping additive manufacturing in-house lowers expenses, accelerates R&D, reduces lead times, and enables round-the-clock 3D printing. Nano Dimension’s DragonFly system is built to print multilayer fully functional complex circuitry, including high-frequency RF applications, capacitors, antennas and sensors that can fit more features than standard circuits, allowing companies to consolidate electronic components, reduce their size and weight, simplify multi-piece assemblies and overall, enhance innovation capabilities, product customization and reliability. Israel-based Nano Dimension is a certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor.