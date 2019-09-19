© SVS Vistek Electronics Production | September 19, 2019
TKH Group closes acquisition of SVS-Vistek
Dutch electronics company, TKH Group NV, is now on the new owners of SVS-Vistek GmbH, a vision technology company providing innovative high-end technologies for imaging systems, located in Seefeld (Germany).
TKH has acquired 100% of the shares of SVS-Vistek. With 60 employees, SVS-Vistek realises an annual turnover of about EUR 20 million. The acquisition will strengthen TKH’s sub-segment vision & security systems in the business segment Building Solutions. Back in late July when the deal was first announced. Alexander van der Lof, CEO of TKH, said that SVS-Vistek offers an interesting portfolio of high-end vision technologies that perfectly fit TKH’s technologies in the field of vision & security. “The combination will generate synergies and accelerate growth, especially in our vertical growth market Machine Vision. Our joint technical expertise and know-how will support TKH’s strategy on focussing towards technological leadership.”
