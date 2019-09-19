© nyul dreamstime.com

Versum receives clearance for merger with Merck KGaA

Materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, Versum Materials, has received notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) regarding its previously announced proposed acquisition of Versum by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The CFIUS has completed its review of the proposed acquisition of Versum by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and has concluded that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the transaction. The parties continue to work toward closing in the second half of 2019, subject to receipt of antitrust clearance in China and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the merger, Versum’s stockholders will have the right to receive USD 53.00 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding tax, for each share of common stock that they own immediately prior to the completion of the merger.