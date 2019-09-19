© Universal Robots Electronics Production | September 19, 2019
Universal Robots still no:1 with cobots in industrial applications
Universal Robots maintains top its spot in ABI Research’s ranking of cobot companies in industrial applications; but Doosan, Techman Robot and Precise Automation are closing in.
There are well over 50 manufacturers of collaborative robots (cobots) worldwide, but only a handful of these companies have so far deployed cobots on any meaningful level of scale. Tens of thousands of cobots have been sold as of 2019 and earned USD 500 million in annual revenue for world markets. In its new Industrial Collaborative Robots Competitive Assessment, global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research finds Universal Robots (UR) to be the clear forerunner, particularly in implementation. The Industrial Collaborative Robots Competitive Assessment analysed and ranked 12 collaborative robot vendors in the industry - ABB, Aubo Robotics, Automata, Doosan Robotics, FANUC, Franka Emika, Kuka AG, Precise Automation, Productive Robotics, Techman Robot, Universal Robots, and Yaskawa Motoman. For this assessment the researchers criteria included payload, software, Ergonomics and human-machine interaction, experimentation and safety; implementation criteria focused on units and revenue, cost and ROI, partnerships, value-added services, and the number of employees. With 37'000 cobots sold so far, UR leads, followed by Taiwanese provider Techman with 10'000, and Korea-based Doosan with over 2'000. Precise Automation, which uses an advanced direct drive solution to develop faster collaborative robots, was cited as the most innovative of the 12 providers, just edging out Universal Robots, who claimed the overall top spot due to their significant lead in implementation. There are several companies that are too young to be challenging the dominant parties in the cobot market but are developing new and disruptive technologies that will allow them rise to prominence in the years to come. Productive Robotics is a case-in-point. The California-based developer has an arm with inbuilt vision, 7 axes for superior flexibility, long reach, and a very affordable price point, but has yet to deploy at scale. Automata, a British company that develops a ‘desk-top’ cobot costing less than USD 7,000, is significantly lowering the barriers to entry for smaller actors and is championing the use of open-source middleware like ROS to program cobots for industrial use-cases. Germany-based Franka Emika and Chinese-American provider Aubo Robotics also represent relatively new entrants to the market who are building on the success of Universal Robots and are beginning to compete with them. Perhaps surprisingly, while the major industrial robotics providers have developed cobot lines, they have generally been less successful in marketing them or gaining market traction relative to the pure-cobot developers. In part, this is down to focus. While collaborative robots are valuable, they generally suit deployments and use-cases with smaller shipments and a wider variety of small and large end-users. For industrial players like ABB, FANUC, KUKA AG and Yaskawa Motoman, their client-base tends to be large industrial players who buy fixed automation solution through bulk orders. Looking forward, the larger industrial players are likely to improve their relative position, as future growth in cobots rests on scaling up and large deployments. “Universal Robots, though likely to remain the market leader for the foreseeable future, will be increasingly competing on an even footing with near-peer cobot developers, who are already developing second-generation cobots with significant hardware improvements. Meanwhile, some more innovative companies will be able to accelerate adoption through price decreases, improved flexibility, and common platforms to retrofit collaborative capability on industrial robots,” says Rian Whitton, Senior Analyst at ABI Research.
TKH Group closes acquisition of SVS-Vistek Dutch electronics company, TKH Group NV, is now on the new owners of SVS-Vistek GmbH, a...
Semiconductor acquisitions regain momentum in 2019 This year’s merger and acquisition announcements are driven by deals in networking and wireless connectivity ICs and by suppliers adding products for automotive systems and other strong-growth markets into the next decade...
Versum receives clearance for merger with Merck KGaA Materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, Versum Materials, has received notice...
Universal Robots still no:1 with cobots in industrial applications Universal Robots maintains top its spot in ABI Research’s ranking of cobot companies in...
TE Connectivity closing Hemet plant, shifting east A plant closure in Hemet, California will cut 240 jobs from the TE Connectivity workforce...
DENSO unveils R&D hub in Texas Denso announced it will invest USD 1.3 million to open the Texas Innovation and Connected...
CVG picks up First Source Electronics Ohio’s Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVG) has acquired substantially all of the assets...
Vermes Microdispensing expands to South Korea German-based Vermes Microdispensing, is growing its presence in the Asian market by...
Jabil to manufacture energy storage systems for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has completed a multi-year master supply agreement with Jabil to...
Robot investment reaches record $16.5 billion in 2018 The new World Robotics report shows an annual global sales value of USD 16.5 billion in 2018 – a new record. 422’000 units were shipped globally in 2018 – an increase of 6% compared to the previous year.
Ericsson automated smart factory operational in China September 2019 marks a major milestone in Ericsson’s smart manufacturing capabilities as a...
SMT Haute Tech adds Universal Instruments line SMT Hautes Technologies has added its seventh Universal Instruments surface mount...
Made in India: Union Minister makes appeal Following a major tech conference in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister Ravi...
Nolato acquires US-based EMC company Swedish business group, Nolato, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based Ja-Bar Silicone...
Has Senvion found a saviour in Siemens Gamesa? Senvion says it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa to pursue...
EV manufacturing on the table in UAW strike Electric pickup truck and EV battery manufacturing expansion are reportedly being...
U.S. lawmakers to Pentagon: Give us the names A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has asked the Pentagon to name companies...
SIA presses Trump to expedite Huawei licenses The U.S. semiconductor industry is pressuring President Trump to make good on a promise to...
Intellitronix buys new facility, plans expansion Intellitronix Corporation announced it is purchasing a manufacturing and warehousing...
Chinese manufacturer starts production in Hungary Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiamen Intretech, has officially opened its new...
Porsche looks to build in Slovakia Porsche and Mühlbauer Automation both plan to invest in Slovakia. Both are said to...
Incap ups its estimate for 2019 - expects even better result EMS provider Incap estimates that its full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2019...
LG Display opens 8.5th generation OLED panel production plant LG Display continues to expand with the opening of its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x...Load more news