© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Located in the Seoul area, the company will be led by Mr. Richard Yang who was appointed as the CEO and President of the new subsidiary, the company states in a press release. “After almost two decades of successful business corporation with our local partner company we have decided to establish our own subsidiary in East Asia. The new corporation VERMES Microdispensing Ltd., Korea gives us the opportunity to intensify relationships in this well-established high-tech market,” said Juergen Staedtler, CEO and Managing Director of VERMES Microdispensing GmbH. The advantages that comes with the new premises are, according to the company manifold, from a dedicated and specialised team capable of providing technical and business consultancy including local product stock and original spare parts to compound sales and post-sales services and support. “The opening of the new Korean office in the vicinity of the Seoul airport will bring us closer to our customers and enable a fast supply of microdispensing technology to the electronics and automotive industries located in East Asia,” added Juergen Staedtler. “Korea is a major technology hub for high-tech manufacturing. We are convinced that the new VERMES Microdispensing Ltd. in the Seoul area will increase the footprint of VERMES Microdispensing in Korea and result in a higher level of customer focus and the ability to provide urgent response when needed,” stated Richard Yang.