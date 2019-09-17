© Universal Instruments

SMT Haute Tech adds Universal Instruments line

SMT Hautes Technologies has added its seventh Universal Instruments surface mount production line in its Montreal, Canada facility.

The new high-speed line is comprised of Universal’s flagship Fuzion Platform and features three Fuzion4-120 Platforms capable of throughputs up to 140,000 cph each, a Fuzion1-11 Platform capable of placing larger parts up to 150 mm square and 25 mm tall, providing 120 8 mm feeder inputs. “We’re really excited to be leading the charge and opening the door for more opportunity in North America,” said SMT Hautes President, Stephane Deschesnes. “We couldn’t be happier with the performance of the new Fuzion line. We just confirmed our new cycle time…and when you couple this with the high level of quality and support we’ve enjoyed over the years, it’s clear why we continue to choose Universal.” Universal Instruments is headquarter in Conklin, New York, with offices around the globe.