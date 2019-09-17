© mopic _dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 17, 2019
Made in India: Union Minister makes appeal
Following a major tech conference in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called out electronic manufacturing industry stalwarts by name, pressing them to consider India as a major technology production hub.
As reported in multiple Indian media outlets, Prasad stated that “Apple has started making phones in India, including components...they have started iPhones and components for exports. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. I want a robust presence of Apple in India.” He also stated his desire for Samsung to have a ‘super robust’ presence in India. Currently, the Apple iPhone 6S and 7 are assembled in India through contract manufacturer Wistron. According to a story in the India Times, India has set a target of creating a USD 400 billion electronic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025, and an interministerial panel has been set up by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to develop India as a hub for electronics exports. That panel is expected to distribute a policy within one month on further boosting handset manufacturing. Prasad, citing the various perks of doing business in India added, “India will offer you human resource, investor-friendly policies, and incentives for making in India, and for exports.” Prasad also noted that the government will release key measures to incentivize Indian exports in the next three months. More than 50 companies were represented at the conference, including Apple, Nokia, and Samsung, along with eight industry bodies and officials from the ministries of telecom and commerce, industry think tank Niti Aayog, and representatives from all major segments of electronics sector, including mobile handsets, consumer electronics, medical devices, components, telecom and LED lighting. According to the India Times, industry officials countered with concerns about incentives, lack of focus on components, skilling and infrastructure issues. In response, Prasad reportedly referred to the increase in production of electronics in India from USD 29 billion to 70 billion this year alone, and he instructed his Ministry to set up a taskforce that would regularly interact with the industry, gather suggestions, and respond to concerns.
SMT Haute Tech adds Universal Instruments line SMT Hautes Technologies has added its seventh Universal Instruments surface mount...
Made in India: Union Minister makes appeal Following a major tech conference in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister Ravi...
Nolato acquires US-based EMC company Swedish business group, Nolato, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based Ja-Bar Silicone...
Has Senvion found a saviour in Siemens Gamesa? Senvion says it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Siemens Gamesa to pursue...
EV manufacturing on the table in UAW strike Electric pickup truck and EV battery manufacturing expansion are reportedly being...
U.S. lawmakers to Pentagon: Give us the names A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has asked the Pentagon to name companies...
SIA presses Trump to expedite Huawei licenses The U.S. semiconductor industry is pressuring President Trump to make good on a promise to...
Intellitronix buys new facility, plans expansion Intellitronix Corporation announced it is purchasing a manufacturing and warehousing...
Chinese manufacturer starts production in Hungary Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiamen Intretech, has officially opened its new...
Porsche looks to build in Slovakia Porsche and Mühlbauer Automation both plan to invest in Slovakia. Both are said to...
Incap ups its estimate for 2019 - expects even better result EMS provider Incap estimates that its full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2019...
LG Display opens 8.5th generation OLED panel production plant LG Display continues to expand with the opening of its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x...
Fabs valued at nearly $50 billion to start construction in 2020 SEMI reports that investments in new fab projects starting construction in 2020 is...
AKASOL receives major manufacturing contract AKASOL says that the company has received a large follow-up order from and unnamed commercial vehicle manufacturers with a total volume in the high three-digit million-euro range.
Battery manufacturer acquired in MBO – poised for expansion UK-based battery designer and manufacturer, Alexander Technologies Europe Limited...
Sanmina names Hartmut Liebel as CEO [ib][/ib]EMS provider Sanmina has appointed Hartmut Liebel as Chief Executive Officer, effective...
Robots making robots at ABB future Chinese factory Automation giant, ABB, has announced that it has started construction of its new robotics...
BSH opens dishwasher factory in Poland The official opening in Łódź, Poland, took place on 10 September, just 10 months...
Lockheed breaks ground on new production facility in Arkansas Lockheed Martin has officially broken ground on the new Long Range Fires Production Facility...
Balluff names new U.S. management team Balluff Inc. has announced the transition of its U.S. leadership to a managing board.
Samwha Electric expands R&D for ‘Green-Cap’ Specialty electrolytic capacitor manufacture Samwha is expanding its R&D efforts for...
Smith appoints Cleat Kimbrough as VP, EMEA Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, appointed Cleat...
Electrolux to streamline and invest in manufacturing in Hungary Following a strategic overview started earlier this year, Electrolux has decided to initiate...Load more news
Related news