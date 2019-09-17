© mopic _dreamstime.com

Made in India: Union Minister makes appeal

Following a major tech conference in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called out electronic manufacturing industry stalwarts by name, pressing them to consider India as a major technology production hub.

As reported in multiple Indian media outlets, Prasad stated that “Apple has started making phones in India, including components...they have started iPhones and components for exports. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. I want a robust presence of Apple in India.” He also stated his desire for Samsung to have a ‘super robust’ presence in India. Currently, the Apple iPhone 6S and 7 are assembled in India through contract manufacturer Wistron. According to a story in the India Times, India has set a target of creating a USD 400 billion electronic manufacturing ecosystem by 2025, and an interministerial panel has been set up by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to develop India as a hub for electronics exports. That panel is expected to distribute a policy within one month on further boosting handset manufacturing. Prasad, citing the various perks of doing business in India added, “India will offer you human resource, investor-friendly policies, and incentives for making in India, and for exports.” Prasad also noted that the government will release key measures to incentivize Indian exports in the next three months. More than 50 companies were represented at the conference, including Apple, Nokia, and Samsung, along with eight industry bodies and officials from the ministries of telecom and commerce, industry think tank Niti Aayog, and representatives from all major segments of electronics sector, including mobile handsets, consumer electronics, medical devices, components, telecom and LED lighting. According to the India Times, industry officials countered with concerns about incentives, lack of focus on components, skilling and infrastructure issues. In response, Prasad reportedly referred to the increase in production of electronics in India from USD 29 billion to 70 billion this year alone, and he instructed his Ministry to set up a taskforce that would regularly interact with the industry, gather suggestions, and respond to concerns.