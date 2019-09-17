© Nolato

Nolato acquires US-based EMC company

Swedish business group, Nolato, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based Ja-Bar Silicone Corporation for SEK 95 million (about EUR 8.87 million).

The company, which has annual sales equivalent to approximately SEK 150 million (about EUR 14 million) with good profitability, strengthens Nolato’s offering in process- and materials-based electronics shielding solutions for electromagnetic compatibility or ‘EMC’. The acquisition provides Nolato with complementary production technologies, an expanded customer base and a stronger presence on the American continent. Ja-Bar has a wide range of shielding products in electrically conductive materials, including gaskets, seals, ventilation panels, optical windows and mesh-reinforced materials. The company has a broad customer base, with over 500 customers. The company is estimated to generate sales equivalent to around SEK 150 million (EUR 14 million) in 2019 with good profitability. “Continued strong market growth is expected in EMC. We’re seeing a rising need for applications and products that can be tailored to 4G and 5G networks as the number of new connected products grows. New business opportunities are also being generated as electronic systems in vehicles increasingly require both EMC shielding and heat dissipation,” says Nolato President and CEO Christer Wahlquist, in a press release. Ja-Bar has around 70 employees at its New Jersey plant in the United States. The transaction is expected to be completed in November, when the company will also be consolidated into the Group.