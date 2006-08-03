Avnet selects Jose Gomez Obregon<br>to Lead Business in Mexico

Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas, an operating group of Avnet Inc. focused on enterprise computer products and embedded subsystems, today announced the appointment of Jose Gomez Obregon Fernandez to vice president, general manager, Avnet Technology Solutions, Mexico.

'Jose brings with him an extensive background in building strong teams and efficient operations and has an in-depth knowledge of the Mexican marketplace. I believe Jose will be a strong leader for our Mexico team,' said Fred J. Cuen, president, Avnet Technology Solutions, Americas. 'He has the leadership skills and insight needed to help build partner relationships and drive growth in this market.'



Gomez Obregon joins the Avnet team after an accomplished career with Avaya Communications, where he served as the managing director for Mexico and has an extensive background in the technology industry, having worked for Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and IBM during his 29-year high-tech career. As a veteran in Mexican technology markets, Gomez Obregon's experience in driving sales, developing partner networks and growing multi-million dollar businesses, will help bring new opportunity to Avnet, solutions partners and customers.



'This is a great new chapter in my life,' said Jose Gomez Obregon, vice president, general manager, Avnet Technology Solutions, Mexico. 'Being a part of the Avnet community and working to further develop the technology sector in Mexico is a great opportunity. I believe deeply in the core values of Avnet and look forward to becoming the industry leader in delivering solutions to customers while creating profitable growth with our trading partners.'