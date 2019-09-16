© Porsche AG (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | September 16, 2019
Porsche looks to build in Slovakia
Porsche and Mühlbauer Automation both plan to invest in Slovakia. Both are said to receive grant financing from the Slovakian government for their projects, which are to be completed by 2023.
The investments will amount to over EUR 25 million and create more than 100 jobs, the Slovak Spectator and ČTK newswire reported. Porsche Werkzeugbau (which already has a production facility in Dubnica nad Váhom) is set to invest EUR 13.59 million into the construction of a technological centre for the automation and robotisation in the municipality of Horná Streda, near the western-Slovak town of Piešťany. The centre is projected to employ 34 people. The Economy Ministry proposes granting the German carmaker EUR 2 million as investment stimuli towards the investment. The Mühlbauer group also has a production facility in Slovakiaand plans to invest around EUR 12 million. The aim is to establish an R&D and Technology Centre in the south of Slovakia. The facility is projected to employ 70 people. The ministry plans to grant around EUR 3 million for the project.
Chinese manufacturer starts production in Hungary Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiamen Intretech, has officially opened its new...
Porsche looks to build in Slovakia Porsche and Mühlbauer Automation both plan to invest in Slovakia. Both are said to...
Incap ups its estimate for 2019 - expects even better result EMS provider Incap estimates that its full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2019...
LG Display opens 8.5th generation OLED panel production plant LG Display continues to expand with the opening of its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x...
Fabs valued at nearly $50 billion to start construction in 2020 SEMI reports that investments in new fab projects starting construction in 2020 is...
AKASOL receives major manufacturing contract AKASOL says that the company has received a large follow-up order from and unnamed commercial vehicle manufacturers with a total volume in the high three-digit million-euro range.
Battery manufacturer acquired in MBO – poised for expansion UK-based battery designer and manufacturer, Alexander Technologies Europe Limited...
Sanmina names Hartmut Liebel as CEO [ib][/ib]EMS provider Sanmina has appointed Hartmut Liebel as Chief Executive Officer, effective...
Robots making robots at ABB future Chinese factory Automation giant, ABB, has announced that it has started construction of its new robotics...
BSH opens dishwasher factory in Poland The official opening in Łódź, Poland, took place on 10 September, just 10 months...
Lockheed breaks ground on new production facility in Arkansas Lockheed Martin has officially broken ground on the new Long Range Fires Production Facility...
Balluff names new U.S. management team Balluff Inc. has announced the transition of its U.S. leadership to a managing board.
Samwha Electric expands R&D for ‘Green-Cap’ Specialty electrolytic capacitor manufacture Samwha is expanding its R&D efforts for...
Smith appoints Cleat Kimbrough as VP, EMEA Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, appointed Cleat...
Electrolux to streamline and invest in manufacturing in Hungary Following a strategic overview started earlier this year, Electrolux has decided to initiate...
Kitron's new Polish facility is ready for production The Norwegian EMS provider’s latest expansion is fully completed. The new 8’200...
Electrolube expands with new manufacturing facility in China The electro-chemicals specialist has officially opened its new 8’800 square metre manufacturing facility in Zhuji, in the Zhejiang province of China.
Veoneer to supply global automaker with next-gen vision system ADAS specialist Veoneer announces that the company has been nominated by a global...
Rambus buys semiconductor security unit from Verimatrix Rambus has announced the acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and...
Production value reaches NTD 288 bn for Taiwanese producers According to the latest statistics, the production value of the Taiwanese cross-strait...
PRI-DANA get ready to serve the aerospace sector Danish PCB manufacturer, PRI-DANA, announces that the company has been certified for...
Expanded facility for Energetiq Technology Energetiq Technology, a world leader in high brightness broadband light sources will host...
Porsche boost ownership in Rimac to 15.5% As Porsche increases the scale of its electrified model range, the partnership will call on...Load more news