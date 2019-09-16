© Porsche AG (illustration purpose only)

Porsche looks to build in Slovakia

Porsche and Mühlbauer Automation both plan to invest in Slovakia. Both are said to receive grant financing from the Slovakian government for their projects, which are to be completed by 2023.

The investments will amount to over EUR 25 million and create more than 100 jobs, the Slovak Spectator and ČTK newswire reported. Porsche Werkzeugbau (which already has a production facility in Dubnica nad Váhom) is set to invest EUR 13.59 million into the construction of a technological centre for the automation and robotisation in the municipality of Horná Streda, near the western-Slovak town of Piešťany. The centre is projected to employ 34 people. The Economy Ministry proposes granting the German carmaker EUR 2 million as investment stimuli towards the investment. The Mühlbauer group also has a production facility in Slovakiaand plans to invest around EUR 12 million. The aim is to establish an R&D and Technology Centre in the south of Slovakia. The facility is projected to employ 70 people. The ministry plans to grant around EUR 3 million for the project.