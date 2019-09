© Incap

The previous guidance in the half-year report was that the revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2019 would be higher than in 2018. Both estimate, the previous and current, assume that there will be no major changes in currency exchange rates or component availability. In 2018, the group's revenue amounted to EUR 59.0 million and the operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 8.6 million. In January-June 2019, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 37.2 million and the operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 5.7 million. The guidance was revised due to an increase in demand especially from existing customers in addition to the fact that Incap has managed to broaden its customer base.