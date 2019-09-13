© LG Display

LG Display opens 8.5th generation OLED panel production plant

LG Display continues to expand with the opening of its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production plant in Guangzhou, China, with plans of producing 10 million large-size OLED panels a year.

LG Display’s new Guangzhou OLED panel plant started mass-production from this month and will mainly manufacture large-size high-resolution OLED products including 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch panels. The initial monthly capacity will be 60’000 sheets, which will be further expanded to 90’000 sheets by 2021, the company states in a press release. The company expects to produce over 10 million OLED panels a year by 2022 when this monthly capacity of 90’000 sheets is combined with the 70’000 sheets currently manufactured at its OLED panel plant in Paju, Korea, as well as an additional 45’000 sheets to be produced at its 10.5th generation (2,940mm x 3,370mm) plant in Paju from 2022. The new 8.5th generation OLED panel plant is operated by LG Display High-Tech China (LG Display High-Tech China Co., Ltd, LGDCO), a joint venture established between LG Display and Guangzhou Development District (GDD), in which LG Display holds a 70%. The new 8.5th generation OLED panel plant is built on 74’000 square metre of land – the equivalent of around 10 football fields. With nine levels above ground, the total floor area amounts to 427’000 square metre. The global sales of OLED TV in 2020 are expected to reach 5.5 million units and further increase to 7.1 million units in 2021 and 10 million units in 2022, according to global market research firm IHS Markit.