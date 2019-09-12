© ABB

Robots making robots at ABB future Chinese factory

Automation giant, ABB, has announced that it has started construction of its new robotics manufacturing and research facility in China, possibly the world’s largest robotics market.

The facility is expected to open during 2021 and represents a total investment of USD150 million (RMB 1.1 billion). The new 67'000 square metre factory in Kangqiao, near Shanghai, will deploy the latest manufacturing processes, including machine learning, digital and collaborative solutions. The new factory will also host an onsite research and development center, which will help accelerate innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI). ABB’s robotics solutions serve a diverse customer base in Asia, supporting automotive manufacturers, particularly in e-mobility, as well as manufacturers in the electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, logistics automation and general industries, among many others. ABB predicts that global robot sales will grow from USD 80 billion today to USD 130 billion in 2025. China is the world’s largest robotics market; one of three robots sold globally in 2017 went to China, the company states in a press release “The establishment of the new factory is another milestone in ABB’s development in China and will further strengthen our leadership in the world’s largest robotics market. Since the project announcement last October, we have been provided with tremendous support from the local government. It has been listed among the Top 10 projects of the ‘Manufacturing in Shanghai’ initiative in 2019, a great honor for ABB,” say Peter Voser, Chairman and CEO of ABB. ABB Robotics has three factories worldwide: the new factory in Shanghai, which will replace the existing one there, will support customers in Asia. The factory in Västerås, Sweden, supplies customers in Europe and the Auburn Hills factory in Michigan supports the Americas.