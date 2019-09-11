© Panattoni

BSH opens dishwasher factory in Poland

The official opening in Łódź, Poland, took place on 10 September, just 10 months after the acquisition of the site, and now the household appliance manufacturer has a brand new facility taking up 57,000 square metres.

The total space offered by the BSH dishwasher factory, which was built by Panattoni Europe amounts to 57,000 square metres; making it one of the largest manufacturing facilities of household appliances in Europe. The production hall is made up by 47,400 square metres and is said to feature industry 4.0 solutions. Apart from the manufacturing section, 9,500 square metres of the facility is dedicated to office and social space, according to a press release from Panattoni. The new BSH dishwasher factory in Łódź will provide jobs to 1500 people who will be making 3 million appliances a year when running at full speed.