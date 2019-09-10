© Balluff Inc General | September 10, 2019
Balluff names new U.S. management team
Balluff Inc. has announced the transition of its U.S. leadership to a managing board.
In the new leadership positions are Dennis Lewis, managing director for Sales and Marketing; Mark Pollard, managing director of Operations; and Steve Badinghaus, managing director of Administration and Finances. All three are long-time employees of the company providing support in sales, operations, and accounting, respectively. They will report to the company’s Board of Directors in Neuhausen, Germany. “The selection of internal candidates lends itself to continuity,” said Lewis, who previously served at the vice president of sales. “We do not anticipate any major impact on the business operations. We will continue to deliver solutions to improve the competitive position of our customers.” The new management style reflects the company’s strategic direction to embody the same values of openness and innovative spirit that are the key elements of collaboration. The new management board replaces Tony Canonaco who served as CEO since 2015. Kentucky-based Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany.
