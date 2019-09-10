© Panattoni Europe

Kitron's new Polish facility is ready for production

The Norwegian EMS provider’s latest expansion is fully completed. The new 8’200 square metre manufacturing facility in Grudziądz in the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone in Poland will add new muscles to the manufacturer.

Out of the facility’s total 8’200 square metres, some 5’000 square metres are dedicated to manufacturing space, and about 1’100 square metres are made up by office and staff facilities, according to a press release from industrial space developer, Panattoni Europe. By the end of 2020, the new facility will provide employment to 150 people. With the new investment in Grudziądz, Kitron will significantly boost its production capacity. “Our biggest plant is in Lithuania. But the growing customer demand has already exceeded its operational capacity, hence the decision to launch an additional production facility in Poland,” says explains Mindaugas Sestokas (VP CEE), from Kitron in the press release. The PLN 65 million (EUR 15 million) investment by Kitron in the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone will provide jobs to 400 people once full build-out. Production is scheduled to start in October.