Veoneer to supply global automaker with next-gen vision system

ADAS specialist Veoneer announces that the company has been nominated by a global automaker to supply its next generation Mono Vision System for vehicles in Europe.

Veoneer's mono vision camera system is designed to meet or exceed the market standards set by European NCAP for 5-star safety ratings. The system includes object detection, lane detection with road boundary, free space detection, traffic light detection, and support object enhanced map. Veoneer's system uses deep learning technologies to enhance detection algorithm performance. Included in this nomination is Zenuity's software, which will fuse data from the mono vision camera system and the vehicle's radar sensor to activate features like emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, and other world-leading driver support functions. Starting in 2021, Veoneer will begin delivering mono vision camera systems to this customer. "We are truly honored to be nominated by yet another global automaker to develop and build mono vision camera systems," says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO. "This marks our seventh vision customer and is an important proof-point of how our world class solutions support collaborative driving and create trust in mobility."