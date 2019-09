© PRI DANA

In order strengthen the company for future market opportunities and at the same time continuing to develop the company capabilities, PRI-DANA decided to further invest in order to get up to speed with aerospace requirements. "This will open further business opportunities in the aviation, space and defense segments, where the requirements for proven, safe and compliant products are crucial," the company writes in a press release. The company says it has been through all business procedures and work instructions of the 15.000 square metres production site in Hedensted, Denmark and have developed these to secure full compliance to the aerospace requirements. In autumn 2019 PRI-DANA will install new plating equipment and will, through these investments, be able to support higher density, wider product program and faster time-to market opportunities for our customer base.