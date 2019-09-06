© baloncici dreamstime.com General | September 06, 2019
Expanded facility for Energetiq Technology
Energetiq Technology, a world leader in high brightness broadband light sources will host the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration of its new location north of Boston, Massachusetts on September 10.
Following the ribbon cutting, a dedication and guided tours will take place for attendees to view the 32,000-sq. ft. plant that includes a new customer showroom, clean manufacturing areas and improved R&D laboratories. In a press release, the company said that environmental building objectives drove the design, such as repurposed furniture, recycled carpeting and ceiling tiles, automatic on/off lighting and a high-efficiency HVAC system. CEO Debbie Gustafson explained, "Finding a new home for our growing workforce and improving employee wellbeing was critical to the team. We chose a facility that could accommodate indoor/outdoor experiences including collaboration areas and quiet spaces strengthening the culture of innovation. This new facility allows us to support Energetiq's growing customer base by increasing the footprint available for manufacturing, research and development customer support and administrative functions." Energetiq is a subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics and manufactures advanced light sources to enable the manufacture and analysis of nano-scale structures and products. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Massachusetts.
