© Rimac Automobili

Porsche boost ownership in Rimac to 15.5%

As Porsche increases the scale of its electrified model range, the partnership will call on Rimac’s expertise in vehicle electrification, including powertrains, batteries and other components related to electrification and autonomous driving.

"Porsche has accompanied Rimac in its positive development for a year," says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Porsche AG, in a press release. "It quickly became clear to us that Porsche and Rimac could learn a lot from each other. We are convinced of Mate Rimac and his company, so now we have increased our stake and are expanding our cooperation in battery technology." "It was one of the most important milestones in our history to win Porsche as a partner. The fact that Porsche is now increasing its stake is the best confirmation of our cooperation and the basis for an even closer relationship," said Rimac Founder and CEO, Mate Rimac. "We are just at the beginning of our partnership - and yet our high expectations have already been met. We have many ideas that we want to action together in the future. The key is to create a win-win situation for both partners and to add value to our end customers by developing exciting electrified models," Mate Rimac continues. The latest investment will contribute to the rapid pace of development at Rimac, which includes the significant scaling-up of its high-performance component production. This move will enable the business to support a greater range and volume of partners with production ranging from advanced powertrains and drivetrains, to infotainment and connectivity systems.