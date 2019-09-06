© Exeger Electronics Production | September 06, 2019
Swedish Exeger receives additional investment from SoftBank
Swedish solar technology company, Exeger Operations AB, announces that SoftBank Group has executed another USD 10 million investment into Exeger.
The funds will be used to further strengthen Exeger’s organisation in preparation for delivery of the first products, which are scheduled for shipment in 2020. This additional investment is based on the execution of an option right which was included in the agreement in respect of SBG’s original investment last March. Exeger also has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with SB Energy Corp., the Japanese subsidiary of SBG, to accelerate the global rollout of the Exeger technology last March. The carbon positive Exeger material converts light to electricity in ambient light conditions, both artificial and natural light. Their first target application is within the consumer electronics industry with self-powered devices. “It is an honour to have SBG increase their investment, backing Exeger further in our vision to democratize energy. We want to always be relevant for consumers and lead the world into a new age of sustainable innovation through adoption of our carbon positive material. A strong relationship with the SoftBank Group will be a key factor in successful deployment into new markets,” says Giovanni Fili, Founder & CEO of Exeger, in a press release. “The SoftBank Group is extremely happy to support the global rollout of Exeger’s ground-breaking technology. We are confident that Exeger’s carbon positive materials will dramatically transform people’s lifestyles and behaviour. We are very excited about our collaboration with Exeger, which has this incredible technology, aimed at promoting the fusion of energy and information technology to help realize a more convenient and comfortable society,” adds Shigeki Miwa, General Manager of SBG’s CEO Project Office.
Porsche boost ownership in Rimac to 15.5% As Porsche increases the scale of its electrified model range, the partnership will call on...
Volkswagen and Northvolt team up to build factory Volkswagen AG and Northvolt AB have created a 50/50 joint venture to build a factory for lithium-ion batteries. Construction of the production facility is scheduled to start in Salzgitter (Lower Saxony) in 2020.
Swedish Exeger receives additional investment from SoftBank Swedish solar technology company, Exeger Operations AB, announces that SoftBank...
iPhone XR out-ships the Galaxy A10 by two-to-one Apple’s iPhone XR lead all smartphone models in the first half of 2019, with worldwide...
Nano Dimension’s DragonFly purchased by two U.S. agencies Nano Dimension Ltd. announced the sale of its DragonFly additive manufacturing system to two...
Wildcat partnering on 100MWh battery line InoBat, an R&D battery production company based in Slovakia, has forged a strategic...
Bosch and CATL collaborate on battery cells Bosch and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) have concluded a...
Delphi opens its electrification & electronics plant in Poland Delphi Technologies announces that the company has officially opened its new Electrification & Electronics plant in Blonie, Poland to support growing demand for electrification solutions.
Filtronic wants to sell its antenna operations UK-based designer and manufacturer of customised RF, microwave and millimetre wave...
HEIDENHAIN opens new central US sales office HEIDENHAIN is opening a new central U.S. sales office as part of the company’s continued...
US-China trade impacts global top ten IC design companies The global top ten IC design companies for 2Q19 ranked by revenue have just been released...
Universal Display Corporation partners with LG Chem Universal Display Corporation and LG Chem, have entered into a strategic OLED host...
New Faraday Future CEO announced California-based global shared intelligent mobility company Faraday Future has appointed a...
AMETEK acquires Pacific Design Technologies AMETEK announces that it has acquired Pacific Design Technologies, Inc. (PDT), a...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 15.5% YoY in July Global sales increase slightly on a month-to-month basis, but all regional markets down...
Irridian outgrows its current location - time for something bigger Following on from a series of recent successes – and with a very healthy order book for the...
Cemtrex completes the sale of its EMS subsidiary Cemtrex Inc. has completed the sale of its EMS business, ROB Cemtrex. Pursuant to the terms...
Another US defence company buys Nano Dimension’s DragonFly... Nano Dimension Ltd., says that one of the one of the top ten largest U.S.-based global...
Micropulse expanding med-tech manufacturing Micropulse Inc., an Indiana-based medical device manufacturer, is expanding its Whitley County...
Sequel Wire and Cable broadens horizons in Indiana Brand-new start-up Sequel Wire and Cable will launch operations at the Argos Manufacturing...
Elmatica approved as a member of SOFF The Norwegian PCB broker has been approved as a member of the Swedish Security and...
VARTA plans another expansion - looking for pole position The VARTA AG Group is again expanding its production capacities. After projections...
Toshiba Memory could make huge gains from Lite-On’s SSD business Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology Corp. (Lite-On) announced on August 30 that it will offload the entire stake of its SSD business to Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. (TMCHD).
Continental considers spin-off of powertrain division Continental’s Executive Board has decided to consider the possibility of a spin-off of the...Load more news