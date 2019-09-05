© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s DragonFly purchased by two U.S. agencies

Nano Dimension Ltd. announced the sale of its DragonFly additive manufacturing system to two U.S. defense and security agencies.

Nano Dimension, a certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor with a CAGE code, produces fully functional electronic circuitry to protect security-sensitive and proprietary designs. The DragonFly system helps lessen the risk of IP theft and effectively streamline productivity by bringing additive manufacturing in-house, which lowers costs while accelerating R&D and reducing lead times. The agencies were not disclosed in the press release announcing the purchase. “Nano Dimension continues to expand its additive manufacturing capabilities and thanks to our recently launched LDM technology and leading value-added resellers, we are opening the door for a wide range of advanced applications,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “Our precision additive manufacturing technology is enabling developers, engineers, and product designers to efficiently develop electronic devices requiring complex features, high geometrical intricacies and other high precision properties beyond the capabilities of traditional manufacturing processes.” Nano Dimension’s DragonFly system is built to print multilayer, fully-functional, complex circuitry, including high frequency RF applications, capacitors, converters, antennas and sensors that can fit more features than standard circuits. This enables companies to consolidate electronic components, reduce their size and weight, simplify multi-piece assemblies and overall, enhance innovation capabilities, product customization and reliability. Israel-based Nano Dimension’s U.S. headquarters is located in California’s Silicon Valley.