© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com General | September 05, 2019
Wildcat partnering on 100MWh battery line
InoBat, an R&D battery production company based in Slovakia, has forged a strategic alliance agreement with San Diego’s Wildcat Discovery Technologies.
According to a press release distributed by InoBat, Wildcat’s AI-capable R&D platform will be joined with InoBat’s for a 100MWh battery line, with a long-term upscale plan of a 10 GWh mass production facility. This partnership will include regional exclusivity provisions to InoBat, and a production line designed for continuous development of proprietary batteries for electric vehicle manufacturers. The resulting vertically integrated supply chain from R&D to production will address typical risks associated with processes, such as product flow or vendor compliance, among others. Construction on the new build is expected to start in the second quarter of 2020, with full operations expected by end of 2021. Capital expenditure for the production line is estimated at approximately USD 110 million to start. InoBat’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Marian Bocek said, “We are very pleased to have Wildcat joining us. Their proprietary technology has the potential to revolutionize the entire European electric vehicle batteries industry. Together with Wildcat, we aim to build a 100MWh demonstration production line, with a view to upscale to a 10 GWh battery mass production facility that will serve the CEE-based automotive manufacturers,” said. Maroš Šefčovič, VP of the European Commission and founder of the European Battery Alliance said, “The EU is set to become one of the largest world markets for both electric vehicle batteries and utility-scale energy storage. I am proud to see key European initiatives burgeoning in this regard. We will provide all necessary support for the EU to reach its full potential as a key global player in the next generation of batteries in the upcoming years.” Wildcat Discovery Technologies is located in San Diego's Sorrento Valley.
