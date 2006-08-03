Chemical accident at AT&S

One employee was injured during a chemical accident at AT&S plant in Hinterberg Austria. The affected system can be put into operation today again.

On 2nd August 2006 at about 22.00 o'clock it came in the Hinterberg/Austria plant of AT&S in the copper chloride conditioning system because of the mixing of hydrogen peroxide and copper chloride to the creation of smoke. The fire brigade alarmed by the security systems brought the situation under control by midnight. About 50 employees had to leave the affected area. One employee was brought to the hospital with suspicion of smoke poisoning, but according to newest information might not have any permanent injury. Because of the immediate securing and disconnection of the system no damages occurred on the system. Since there also no further hazards the system can already be put into operation today, AT&S stated.