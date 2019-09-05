© Delphi-Technologies

Delphi opens its electrification & electronics plant in Poland

Delphi Technologies announces that the company has officially opened its new Electrification & Electronics plant in Blonie, Poland to support growing demand for electrification solutions.

The plant will initially produce electronic control units for various vehicle manufacturers, primarily in Europe. The company is adding capabilities to align with EU initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. This includes increasing new technical jobs in the region that are aligned with the future of vehicle propulsion. The plant will provide capacity to enable employment levels exceeding 1'000 employees to support the growth of the European electrification market over the next years. “Consistent with our previously announced plans, we have reached an important milestone” says Richard F. Dauch, Chief Executive Officer of Delphi Technologies, ina press release. “Given our vision to be a pioneer in propulsion technologies, this new site will support our long-term growth and allow us to better serve our customers on their path to electrified vehicles.” Delphi's Electrification & Electronics plant in Blonie covers a total area of more than 34,600 square metres, of which 17,600 square metres is manufacturing facility. The company now operates five sites dedicated to its Electrification & Electronics portfolio globally with a presence in USA, Mexico, China, Singapore and now Poland.