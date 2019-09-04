© faraday future

New Faraday Future CEO announced

California-based global shared intelligent mobility company Faraday Future has appointed a new CEO to its ranks, replacing company Founder YT Jia, whose resignation was announced in August.

The appointment of Dr. Carsten Breitfeld as Global CEO was announced in a company press release on Tuesday. YT Jia will assume the role of CPUO (chief product & user officer). The release described the change as “leveraging Dr. Breitfeld’s experience in the automotive and EV fields and YT’s vision and experience in internet, consumer electronics, artificial intelligence (AI) and user operations.” The release also said the alliance between the two professionals is designed to accomplish strategic long-term goals. In late August, FF released a statement on the resignation of TY Jia, stating that the current restructuring effort began in late 2018. In addition to the many “top management changes,” the company would continue to adapt to marketplace demands. Prior to the appointment, Breitfeld had a 20-year career at BMW, where he led BMW’s i8 vehicle program as group vice president. It was this program that delivered the i8 luxury plug-in hybrid to global markets. Breitfeld will lead Faraday in developing forward-looking technology and products, enhancing organizational efficiencies and competencies, as well as accelerating ongoing fund-raising activities. His new leadership role coincides with production of the ultra-luxury FF 91 electric vehicle. Breitfeld will also manage the final development of the FF 81 mass-market electric vehicle. “I am thrilled to accept the role of CEO and look forward to powering FF to its next stage of success,” said Dr. Breitfeld. “One of the main reasons I joined FF was YT and his vision for how the mobility eco-system will transform the industry, and FF’s industry-leading products and technology, as well as their recently-implemented global partnership program.” Faraday Future was founded in 2014 and headquartered in Los Angeles.